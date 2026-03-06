Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know

Karnataka plans to ban social media for children under 16 to curb screen addiction and online risks. Here's what you should know about this ban.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state will ban social media use for children below the age of 16. The move, revealed during the presentation of the annual state Budget, aims to address growing concerns over the impact of excessive mobile phone use on young users. With this announcement, Karnataka becomes the first state in India to formally commit to such a restriction, while Andhra Pradesh and Goa have only indicated that similar measures are under consideration.

Government Deliberations on Digital Safety

The Karnataka government has been discussing ways to regulate children’s access to social media for some time. Earlier this year, State IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted efforts to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence and social platforms among minors. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and BJP MLA Suresh Kumar also voiced concerns about the harmful effects of unregulated screen time, emphasising potential disruptions to education and family life. The Chief Minister consulted university vice chancellors as part of these deliberations, seeking expert input on whether mobile phone restrictions should be applied to children under 16.

Global Context and Growing Concerns

Karnataka’s decision comes amid a global conversation on children’s digital safety. Countries such as Australia have introduced strict measures limiting social media for young users, while the UK and Finland are considering similar regulations. In parts of Europe, including France and Spain, schools have implemented limits on smartphone use in classrooms to reduce distractions and improve focus. These measures reflect growing anxiety about the effects of social media algorithms, screen addiction, and online risks on children.

Challenges and Expert Opinions

Experts caution that banning social media alone may not be a complete solution. India’s Economic Survey 2025–26 highlights links between excessive smartphone use and issues like sleep disruption, anxiety, and declining attention spans. Cybersecurity professionals warn that minors often share personal data online without understanding privacy risks, making them vulnerable to identity theft, surveillance, and targeted exploitation. AI-powered recommendation systems further complicate matters by keeping children engaged for long periods while collecting sensitive behavioural data.

Balancing Risks and Opportunities

Despite these dangers, social media also offers educational, creative, and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people. Experts advocate for a balanced approach that includes age-based safeguards, stronger privacy protections, parental supervision, and digital literacy programs. Blanket bans, they argue, may drive children toward unregulated platforms or hidden accounts, undermining safety efforts.

As Karnataka moves forward with its proposed restrictions, the state highlights the broader global challenge of protecting children online while enabling them to benefit from the digital world.