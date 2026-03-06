FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video

Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know

T20 WC Semi-final: MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration at 'false wicket' goes viral, fans say, 'Even captain cool...'; Watch

Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation around wellness

Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back at Torture claims: Says 'One‑sided story'

Inside Jungle Safari India Safari Operations

Janhvi Kapoor's Barefoot Pilgrimage: Actress walks from Alipiri to Tirumala on 29th birthday, watch video

Iran seeking for negotiations with US amid conflict? Donald Trump says, 'they're calling, i said you're little late'

US-Israel-Iran War: Who is Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor? UAE billionaire who openly criticised Donald Trump over Middle East conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni

Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation around wellness

Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation

Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back at Torture claims: Says 'One‑sided story'

Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back at Torture claims: Says

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth

Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026

T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill

T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute

World’s oldest hotel: Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan serving guests since 705, Check details here

World’s oldest hotel: Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan serving guests since 705

HomeIndia

INDIA

Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know

Karnataka plans to ban social media for children under 16 to curb screen addiction and online risks. Here's what you should know about this ban.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 12:58 PM IST

Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state will ban social media use for children below the age of 16. The move, revealed during the presentation of the annual state Budget, aims to address growing concerns over the impact of excessive mobile phone use on young users. With this announcement, Karnataka becomes the first state in India to formally commit to such a restriction, while Andhra Pradesh and Goa have only indicated that similar measures are under consideration.

    Government Deliberations on Digital Safety

    The Karnataka government has been discussing ways to regulate children’s access to social media for some time. Earlier this year, State IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted efforts to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence and social platforms among minors. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and BJP MLA Suresh Kumar also voiced concerns about the harmful effects of unregulated screen time, emphasising potential disruptions to education and family life. The Chief Minister consulted university vice chancellors as part of these deliberations, seeking expert input on whether mobile phone restrictions should be applied to children under 16.

    Global Context and Growing Concerns

    Karnataka’s decision comes amid a global conversation on children’s digital safety. Countries such as Australia have introduced strict measures limiting social media for young users, while the UK and Finland are considering similar regulations. In parts of Europe, including France and Spain, schools have implemented limits on smartphone use in classrooms to reduce distractions and improve focus. These measures reflect growing anxiety about the effects of social media algorithms, screen addiction, and online risks on children.

    Challenges and Expert Opinions

    Experts caution that banning social media alone may not be a complete solution. India’s Economic Survey 2025–26 highlights links between excessive smartphone use and issues like sleep disruption, anxiety, and declining attention spans. Cybersecurity professionals warn that minors often share personal data online without understanding privacy risks, making them vulnerable to identity theft, surveillance, and targeted exploitation. AI-powered recommendation systems further complicate matters by keeping children engaged for long periods while collecting sensitive behavioural data.

    Balancing Risks and Opportunities

    Despite these dangers, social media also offers educational, creative, and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people. Experts advocate for a balanced approach that includes age-based safeguards, stronger privacy protections, parental supervision, and digital literacy programs. Blanket bans, they argue, may drive children toward unregulated platforms or hidden accounts, undermining safety efforts.

    As Karnataka moves forward with its proposed restrictions, the state highlights the broader global challenge of protecting children online while enabling them to benefit from the digital world.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here
    Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booki
    Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video
    Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni
    Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know
    Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms
    T20 WC Semi-final: MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration at 'false wicket' goes viral, fans say, 'Even captain cool...'; Watch
    MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration goes viral at T20 SF
    Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation around wellness
    Building What Didn’t Exist: Arisha Nigam and India’s changing conversation
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth
    Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026
    T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill
    T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute
    World’s oldest hotel: Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan serving guests since 705, Check details here
    World’s oldest hotel: Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan serving guests since 705
    Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar from main celebration
    Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, A
    Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan attend Sachin Tendulkar's son's wedding
    Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Who's who of celebs in attendance
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement