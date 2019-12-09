Karnataka situation shouldn't pop up in Jharkhand, PM Modi tells election rally

Welcoming the Karnataka bypolls results where BJP won 12 out of 15 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that those who formed the government through backdoor ignoring people's mandate have been taught a lesson, adding that the Karnataka situation should not come up in Jharkhand after the polls.

"The Karnataka bypoll results is answer to the Congress which grabbed the power through backdoor. It is also answer to all states where the mandate of people has been ignored," adding "The people of Jharkhand should also learn from Karnataka. The situation like Karnataka should not crop up in Jharkhand after the polls," said Modi.

The PM made the statement while addressing a rally in Hazaribagh.

Launching an attack on Congress, he said that the party has never believed in coalition politics, and have "treated allies like puppets in lieu of support."

Modi also blamed opposition parties for Jharkhand's deficiencies. "The BJP governments in the state and at the Centre have worked honestly for Jharkhand's development. There are a lot of projects that could have happened earlier. Had these projects been implemented, the opportunities for trade and employment could have increased manifold but Congress, RJD and JMM's ill-intentioned moves led to faulty policies," he said.

Asking people to choose BJP to lead the state, he warned that people would not get the benefit of the central government's schemes if BJP is not voted back to power.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are being held in five phases. While the first and second phases were held on November 30 and December 7 respectively, other phases are scheduled for December 12, December 16 and December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the outgoing assembly.

(With inputs from Zee News)