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Karnataka voter deletion row: CEO says no name deleted through Form 7 amid bulk filing allegations

Karnataka CEO V Anbukkumar said 91,278 Form 7 applications were received during SIR, but no voter has been deleted so far amid bulk filing allegations.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Karnataka voter deletion row: CEO says no name deleted through Form 7 amid bulk filing allegations
Karnataka voter deletion row: CEO says no name deleted through Form 7 amid bulk filing allegations
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Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Monday said that the state received 91,278 Form 7 applications between June 16 and October 4, but not a single voter has been deleted through these applications so far. The clarifications come amid allegations that BJP and JD(S) workers were attempting bulk deletions of thousands of names in the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

CEO V Anbukkumar said that he took cognisance in writing of the bulk applications and ordered an inquiry into false statements.  “I have written to all electoral registration officers (EROs) to take necessary action. If, after an inquiry, they are convinced action is needed, they will act as per law,” he said.

Karnataka SIR row: What did CEO say

Form 7 in electoral rolls is used to object to someone's inclusion in the electoral roll or request deletion of a name. As SIR is ongoing in Karnataka, there are allegations that Form 7 applications were filed in bulk to try to remove eligible voters. According to Anbukkumar, not a single name has been removed through Form 7, and these received applications would be processed before Oct 22, with the last hearing on Oct 12. He also said that he learnt of the bulk filings 7-10 days ago and asked officials to act.

No FIR has been filed by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) so far. Anbukkumar said the seven-day notice period was still pending. The FIRs filed so far were registered by private individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently sub judice. The CEO did not specify how many days an ERO has to issue a notice after receiving information about an alleged mass deletion attempt.

When asked about the number of applications seeking self-deletion of names and those objecting to deletions, Anbukkumar said there was no separate breakup available. On the use of pre-printed forms, where only some details were filled in by hand, Anbukkumar said it needs to be examined, while declining to comment further as the matter is sub judice.

What is the allegation?

Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the allegations of bulk Form 7 applications have raised concerns that genuine voters could potentially be removed from the rolls. It is being alleged that BJP and JD(S) workers were involved in filing Form 7 applications in bulk, seeking deletion of thousands of voters' names. However, EC said that a Form 7 application does not automatically result in deletion.

Anbukkumar said the process involves Electoral Registration Officers issuing notices to both the person who filed the objection and the voter concerned. A hearing is held after seven days, in which Officials verify the documents before taking a decision. The process follows Rules 16 to 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

According to Anbukkumar, more than 40 lakh notices have been issued to voters categorised under "no mapping" and "anomalies". Voters generally don't have to physically appear before an ERO unless the officer requires their presence.

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