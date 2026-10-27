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Karnataka SIR: 1 crore names deleted from electoral rolls of ECI

The office confirmed that 1,08,76,625 enumeration forms (1.08 crore) were excluded while finalising the roll. Separately, 61,867 electors were marked ineligible and left out after due notices and hearings.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 05:47 PM IST

Karnataka SIR: 1 crore names deleted from electoral rolls of ECI
Voter List (Image source: ANI)
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Karnataka's voter list has lost over one crore names after the Special Intensive Revision, with the final roll published on Tuesday listing 4.54 crore voters in the state, according to the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

The office confirmed that 1,08,76,625 enumeration forms (1.08 crore) were excluded while finalising the roll. Separately, 61,867 electors were marked ineligible and left out after due notices and hearings.

As per the final roll, the total number of electors has come down from 5,54,32,314 (5.54 crore) to 4,54,55,689 (4.54 crore). Of these, 2,25,40,493 are male (2.25 crore), 2,29,12,355 are female (2.29 crore) and 2,841 are third-gender electors. The 18-19 age group accounts for more than 6.83 lakh voters.

Karnataka SIR began June 30 for 5.54 crore voters

Karnataka's SIR exercise was launched on June 30 for 5.54 crore electors across the state. It was the first intensive revision in the state since 2002, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) going door-to-door to collect enumeration forms and verify details.

Out of 5.54 crore forms generated for electors already on the roll, 4,46,35,975 (4.46 crore) were signed and submitted to BLOs. These electors made it to the draft electoral roll released on August 24.

As per the draft data, 1,07,96,339 voters (19.48% of the pre-SIR electorate) were not enumerated as their forms were not received or were classified as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate.

Of these, 65,45,679 voters (11.81%) were marked as permanently shifted — the largest category. Another 19,00,926 voters (3.43%) were marked absent and 16,39,864 (2.96%) as deceased. As many as 7,09,870 voters (1.28%) were identified as already enrolled elsewhere or as duplicates.

EC issued 43.82 lakh notices for voter verification: CEO

The CEO's office said the Election Commission generated and delivered 43,82,824 notices to electors whose details needed verification, and hearings were held in all cases.

Post verification, 61,867 electors were found ineligible and excluded from the final electoral roll. The process concluded on October 22, after which the final list was published today.

During the claims and objections phase from August 24 to September 23, the roll saw 10,08,038 additions (10.08 lakh) and 1,88,324 deletions (1.88 lakh), while 8,96,519 entries (8.96 lakh) were corrected. Applications were processed and disposed of till October 22.

The additions included 8,77,104 through Form 6 for new voter enrolment, 2,312 through Form 6A and 1,28,622 through Form 8 for shifting-related cases.

Among the 1,88,324 deletions, 1,24,327 voters were marked as permanently shifted, while 61,960 were listed under 'Others'. The remaining deletions comprised 1,091 dead, 762 duplicates and 184 absentees. 'Others' included ineligible cases identified in hearings.

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