Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested

A grocery shop owner sets a labourer on fire over a minor dispute and later tries to mispresent it as an electrocution excuse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Karnataka shop owner sets labourer on fire| Photo: Pixabay

A 32-year-old grocery shop owner has been arrested from Mulihithlu on charges of murdering his labourer by setting him on fire and later passing it off as an electrocution, police said.

Mangaluru South police arrested the accused, Tausif Hussain, on Saturday based on evidence after questioning local residents in the vicinity, city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said.

The man allegedly set Gajnana, the labourer, on fire and then tried to misrepresent it as an electrocution. Police said the accused allegedly killed Gajnana over a minor dispute by setting him on fire. 

To cover up the crime, he falsely informed the people in the area that Gajnana had been electrocuted and was taken to a hospital for treatment, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

After preliminary investigation, police confirmed the incident to be a murder and the accused was arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
