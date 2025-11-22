Karnataka SHOCKER: Two arrested for sharing Indian navy's 'secret' information to Pakistan through WhatsApp, Facebook
Two people have been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly sharing sensitive Indian Navy intelligence such as confidential list of Indian Navy ships, identification numbers, to Pakistan, through messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. As per police, the accused recieved large amount of money in return.
The accused have been identified as 20-year-old Rohit and 37-year-old Santri, both residents of Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Both of the accused were employed at the Cochin Shipyard. They were arrested on 20 Novemeber, and are now in judicial custody till December 3, as IANS reported.
The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the CEO of Cochin Shipyard at the Malpe police station. The accused have been booked under Section 152 of the BNS and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act (OSA).
The special police team was formed for investigation under Assistant Police Commissioner Harsha Priyamvada and Malpe Station Sub-Inspector D. Anil Kumar after receiving a tip-off. In the investigation, it was found that the accused were staying together in a room in Malpe. The Karnataka Police arrested both of the accused, with Rohit being the key accused.
Rohit had been working as an insulator at the Cochin Shipyard unit in Malpe for the past six months. He obtained a confidential list of Indian Navy ships, their identification numbers, and other classified details from Santri, who is currently employed at the Cochin Shipyard. Investigation reveale dthat this information was shared with Pakistan and some other countries. In return, they recieved large amount of money. It is suspected that they had been passing information related to ports under the central government, ships, and shipyard operations in Cochin, Kerala, and its Malpe branch in Karnataka for over one and a half years, Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said.
Indian Navy vessels are built at the shipyard’s Kerala facility, while the Malpe unit in Karnataka manufactures ships for private parties and international clients. Rohit was transferred to Malpe six months ago. Even after his transfer, he continued to obtain information from his associate, Santri, and passed it on through WhatsApp and Facebook.