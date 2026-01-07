FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Karnataka SHOCKER: BJP woman worker alleges police of assaulting, stripping during arrest, Cops claim, 'attacked...'

A Bhartiya Janata Party's woman worker was allegedly brutally assaulted and stripped by cops in Karnataka's Hubballi city, while she was being arrested by police officers.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

Karnataka SHOCKER: BJP woman worker alleges police of assaulting, stripping during arrest, Cops claim, 'attacked...'
A Bhartiya Janata Party's worker was allegedly brutally assaulted and stripped by cops in Karnataka's Hubballi city, while she was being arrested by police officers. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where the activist and a female cop were in tussle in a bus, surrounded by police officials and crowd.

While BJP has made huge allegations on the police of tearing the clothes of the woman after she raised objection on her arrest, the police officials, on the other hand, have denied the allegation and said thar the woman took her clothes off and attacked the police.

As per reports, the woman activist was being arrested by the police on the complaint of Congress corporator Suvarna Kalkuntla. He earlier filed a complaint against her accusing of bringing SIR–BLO officials to the area and allegedly facilitating the deletion of votes.

Here's what police said

Hubballi–Dharwad Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar has issued a clarification on the video going viral on social media and informed that the woman has several charges against her, five from previous years and four this year, including three cases filed by the public and one by our police staff. He said, “While she was being taken to the vehicle, she was wearing her clothes. After being taken inside the vehicle, she removed her clothes herself and threw them away. Women police personnel, with the help of local residents, ensured that she was properly clothed. The allegation that the police misbehaved with her is completely false.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
