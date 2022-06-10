Karnataka shocker: Acid attack on married woman in Bengaluru, accused arrested

File Photo

The Karnataka police arrested a man for throwing acid on a woman within hours of the crime in Bengaluru on Friday. The arrested person was identified as Ahmad, a resident of Goripalya.

The accused threw acid on a married woman on Friday morning for refusing to marry him. The Kumaraswamy Layout police had launched a hunt for him.

This was the third acid attack in the last 2 months in Bengaluru causing panic and outrage among the public.

Harish Pandey, DCP (South), stated that the accused threw the acid as the victim rejected his proposal of marriage. The woman is out of danger. Her right eye was hurt in the attack but her vision has been restored 70 per cent and she is recovering in a hospital, he informed.

According to the police, the attacker and the victim worked in the same incense sticks manufacturing factory. The married woman has a child but the accused was pestering her to marry him. He had quarrelled with her many times.

The accused waylaid the victim while she was going from Kumaraswamy Layout towards J.P. Nagar and poured acid on her near Sarakki Junction in Bengaluru.

He managed to escape from the scene after the attack. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to a hospital.

In April, a man Nagesh had poured acid on a working woman for refusing his advances. The police had arrested him in Tamil Nadu and had shot him in the leg during the arrest. He was disguised as a sage.

In another incident, a miscreant from West Bengal had attacked his friend with acid during a quarrel in Cubbonpet locality of Bengaluru.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated on Friday that he had sought a report on the acid attack incident in Bengaluru. "Action will be taken against the attacker. This is an inhuman act. I will get details and study legal provisions to impose a ban on acid sale in the state," he said.