Karnataka Shiggaon Election result 2023 live: CM Basavaraj Bommai vs Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan; check who’s winning

Karnataka Shiggaon Election result live: CM Basavaraj Bommai vs Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan; check who’s winning

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 latest update: Incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is up against Congress’ challenger Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan in Shiggaon. After three hours of counting, CM Bommai has gained a significant lead over Khan with over 20,000 more votes.

Basavaraj Bommai has 44,182 or 59.4 percent of the total votes counted till now. Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan of Congress is second with 23,011 or 30.94 percent of total votes counted. JD(S) candidate Shashidhar Yeligar is third with 5,537 votes.

While Bommai looks likely to win the Shiggaon seat for the BJP, Congress has crossed the halfway mark as per early trends shared by Election Commission (EC). Congress is ahead on 116 out of the 224 seats, indicating a simple majority. BJP is leading on 78 seats while JD(S) is in front on 24 seats. 5 seats are going to 'Others'.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections was conducted on May 10. Counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday, May 13.