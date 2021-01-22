Karnataka: Severe dynamite explosion in Shivamogga, 8 dead

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a Railway crusher site in Hunasodu village in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. The loud blast that occurred around 10.20 pm on Thursday night, resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga.

The blast was so powerful that shockwaves were felt in the surrounding area. as per the police. District Collector KB Shivakumar confirmed that there have been eight casualties so far.

It is believed that explosives were being taken for the purpose of mining. The blast occurred at a stone breaking site, causing tremors not only in Shivamogga but also in the nearby Chikkamagaluru and Davanagere districts.

Witnesses say that the explosion was so strong that the glass panes of the houses nearby were broken and cracks also occurred on the roads. The explosion felt as if an earthquake had occurred and geologists were contacted.

A police officer said, "There was no earthquake. But there was an explosion in Hansur under the rural police station on the outskirts of Shimoga."

"A truck carrying gelatin exploded. Six workers in the truck were killed. The tremor was felt locally," another police officer said, adding that the number of casualties could increase.

Notably, Shivamogga is the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.