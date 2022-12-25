Section 144 imposed, liquor ban in parts of Mangaluru city till December 27; here’s why

Sec 144

In a shocking incident, a man was reportedly stabbed to death by two persons in Katippalla, Surathkal area of Mangaluru on Saturday (December 24) night. The victim was later identified as Jaleel. According to reports, Jaleel was standing near a shop when two unidentified miscreants stabbed him to death. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and people gathered outside the hospital in large numbers.

The incident created tension in the area and since it happened on Christmas Eve, the local administration decided to impose section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor & Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6AM on Dec 25 to 6AM on December 27.

N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru CP, told ANI that the step has been taken with an aim to prevent any untoward incidents in the area. He added that liquor sale is also ban in some parts of Mangaluru till 10AM on December 27.

Sources said that Jaleel was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed but he succumbed to his injuries. Police said that they were yet to find the motive behind the murder but a probe is on to nab the accused.