Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to soon take BIG decision on resuming offline classes for standard 1-8 students

After the Karnataka government allowed schools to reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 after nearly 18 months on August 23, now it is mulling resuming classes for students of classes 1 to 8, too.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet an expert task force on August 30 and arrive at a decision.

Earlier on August 21, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that “extreme care” has been taken by the state government to ensure classroom learning for students while keeping them from the COVID-19 outbreak. “The state government has taken care to ensure the safety of the children in order to encourage them to come to schools,” said Karnataka CM Bommai.

Talking to reporters, CM Bommai said that directions have been issued by the state government to reopen both state-run and private schools. He appealed to the parents to get vaccinated and monitor their children once they return home after attending their classes.

On being asked if children can go to school without fearing anything about coronavirus, CM Bommai said, “Absolutely, our intention behind reopening schools is that children should slowly start coming to schools, for about one-and-half years they have not been to schools, we want them to gradually start attending.”

It may be recalled that a few days ago the Karnataka government had announced to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) across the state from August 23 in alternate batches. But schools will not reopen in districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is over 2 per cent.