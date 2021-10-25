Karnataka's law to prevent demolition of religious structures on govt property comes into effect

Karnataka's new law, the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act, which prevents the demolition of religious structures in public places, came into effect in the state after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave his assent to it on Sunday. The law was passed recently by the Karnataka Assembly.

The law was introduced in the assembly after a temple in Mysoro's Nanjangud was demolished a couple of months ago, triggering public outrage. The law says, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force or any judgment, decree or order of any court, tribunal or authority from the date of commencement of this Act, subject to the provisions of this Act, or the rules made there under the government shall protect the religious structures existing on the date of commencement of this Act, in such manner subject to such conditions as may be prescribed: Provided that no protection shall be done, if any case relating to their removal is pending in any court of law and in such other circumstances as may be prescribed."

The new law also bars the construction of any religious structures in public places without prior permission by the government or local authority.

The district administration may allow religious activity in such protected structures, subject to custom, law, usage and any other conditions as may be laid down by the state government from time to time, the law says.

Under this law, the state government, as well as its officers or employees, are given protection with the provision that no legal proceeding should lie against them for anything which is done or intended to be done.