Omicron scare! Karnataka reports 12 new cases taking the state's tally to 31

Karnataka reported 12 new Omicron cases on Thursday taking the tally to 31. Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K has confirmed the news. Karnataka was the first state to detect Omicron case in India when two returnees from South Africa tested positive for the new variant.

The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron was first detected in South Africa. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country today evening amid the rising Omicron cases in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the total number of confirmed Omicron cases across the country till Thursday morning was 236 with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the most number of infections.