Karnataka relaxes COVID-19 curbs, schools to reopen from THIS date - Full list of guidelines

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has announced relaxations on COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the state including the night curfew. This comes after the state witnessed a steady decline in coronavirus cases.

In the new order issued by the state, Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh said that the government offices will open with 100 per cent capacity and other public places like bars, hotels will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

While speaking to ANI, BC Nagesh also said that the state has decided to reopen schools as well. He said, "We have decided to open schools in Bengaluru from Monday and night curfew to be lifted from January 31. The state government has directed concerned departments to ensure that proper SOPs are followed."

While the government has allowed relaxations, it has also emphasised following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at restaurants, bars, hotels and only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter these places.

Here's the full list of guidelines:

- Religious places will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity.

- Swimming pools and gyms to run at 50 per cent capacity

- Sports complexes and stadiums to run at 50 per cent capacity

- Hotels, bars and pubs except cinema halls to remain open at 50 per cent occupancy

- 300 people are allowed at outdoor weddings, while 200 members are allowed for indoor weddings

- Anyone entering from Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala needs to produce a negative RT-PCR report

- Schools in Bengaluru to reopen for classes 1-9 from January 31