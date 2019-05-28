Karnataka, Rajasthan govts on shaky grounds

Headlines

Meet Irfan Bhati, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his package is…

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Sunny Deol answers if his blockbuster Gadar 2 is 'anti-Pakistan': 'I don't believe in...'

This actress, who made Bollywood debut in 2016, once grabbed headlines for supporting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Meet Zulekha Daud, one of Dubai’s richest Indian women; labourer’s daughter who now runs Rs 3600 crore firm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Meet Irfan Bhati, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his package is…

10 tips to cure tension headaches

Thyroid: Tips to lose weight with hypothyroidism

Foods to eat in loose motion (diarrhoea)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

This actress, who made Bollywood debut in 2016, once grabbed headlines for supporting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka, Rajasthan govts on shaky grounds

BJP is the single largest party in Karnataka with 105 MLAs, but JD(S) and Congress are in power with 79 and 37 seats

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 28, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections may have ramifications beyond just the Parliament in the National Capital; sources have said Congress governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan are also on shaky grounds, with legislators unhappy with the party's performance and the Opposition BJP eyeing dissident MLAs in both states.

While the Congress won just one seat in Karnataka out of a possible 28, it couldn't even do that in Rajasthan, as the BJP secured a clean sweep of all 25 seats. In addition, the Congress was also crushed in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party had formed governments in all four states last year, but was decimated in a matter of months.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah insisted the Congress-JD(S) alliance was on firm ground, and rejected BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's claim that it was about to collapse. "Yeddyurappa has been saying for the last one year the government will fall. He will continue to say the same for the next four years. I am confident the government is strong," he said.

BJP had predicted the collapse of the ruling coalition and an increase in its tally in the Assembly after the Lok Sabha poll results, claiming 20-odd Congress MLAs were unhappy with the government and may take a decision anytime soon. The BJP is the single largest party in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly with 105 MLAs, but Congress with 79 and JD(S) with 37 have been in an alliance since a year.

In Rajasthan, meanwhile, the Congress is more comfortably placed with 112 MLAs in a 200-member Assembly. However, many in the party asked for change in leadership following the party's worst ever electoral show in the state. After the purported "resignation" letter of minister Lalchand Kataria went viral on social media, Ramesh Chanda Meena called for introspection in the party. Senior party minister Udaylal Anjana has questioned ticket distribution.

The BJP, however, is enjoying rumblings within Congress. "We have always said the Congress party practices dynasty politics. So far as the formation of government in the state is concerned, everything is possible in politics," said BJP's state unit president Madan Lal Saini.

—With inputs from agencies

Tale Of Two States

  • BJP is the single largest party in Karnataka with 105 MLAs, but JD(S) and Congress are in power with 79 and 37 seats
  • In Rajasthan, Congress appears comfortably placed with 112 out of 200 MLAs, but many of them are said to be disgruntled.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chilling shock: Lethal king cobra emerges from under bed in Rajasthan shop, video goes viral

TVS launches India’s most expensive electric scooter, priced Rs 2.5 lakh

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know about its warning signs, symptoms and prevention tips

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE