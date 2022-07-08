Karnataka rains: IMD sounds red alert for THESE 7 districts as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc

File Photo

IMD, on Friday, sounded a red alert for seven districts as heavy rain continued to batter most parts of Karnataka. The alert was issued as people continued to face the threat of landslides and floods. The rain continued to pound in 14 districts of the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, considering the situation, is also all set to hold a virtual meeting today afternoon with the district in-charge ministers, deputy collectors, and district authorities.

CM Bommai will review the preparedness and situation and monitor the relief measures initiated in the rain-affected regions through the video conference from his home office Krishna.

The seven districts where IMD sounded a red alert are;

Dakshina Kannada

Uttara Kannada

Udupi

Chikkamagalur

Shivamogga

Kodagu

Hassan

From tomorrow (Saturday), IMD has issued yellow alerts for these districts for three days. Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Bidar districts of north Karnataka were also given yellow alerts for the next 72 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, the state has received 94 percent excess rain during July.

Holiday has been declared in schools and educational institutions in the coastal as well as hilly regions of the state. Three labourers died due to a landslide in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday. The people are facing the threat of floods in the Krishna and Cauvery River basin areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), today, also issued a red alert in Mumbai from 1:00 pm till the next 24 hours. Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days.