Karnataka rains: Holiday declared in schools as heavy rains continue to pound many districts of southern state

File Photo

Heavy rains continued to pound many districts of Karnataka on Friday, forcing the authorities to declare a holiday in schools in Belagavi, Chikkamagalur, and Hassan districts. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called a meeting of district commissioners and other concerned officials from the rain-affected districts on Friday where he will take stock of the flood situation.

District Commissioner Nitesh Patil has announced a two-day school holiday in the Belagavi district considering the heavy rainfall there. Krishna river is overflowing and people on the river banks have been alerted to ensure safety. The rains have wreaked havoc in Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, and Hassan districts as well.

READ | Fear spreads among locals after fishermen catch 16-foot-long monster fish, video surfaces

Till Wednesday, heavy rains claimed 32 lives in the state, while 14 relief camps have been set up across Karnataka. The four coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu have received additional rainfall in July this year. North Karnataka districts have also received excessive rain.

Meanwhile, a teenager was killed in a house wall collapse as heavy rains continued to batter parts of Karnataka's Belagavi district, officials said. The 15-year-old boy from Chunchawad village in Khanapur taluk lost his life after a clay wall of his house crashed on him on Thursday night.

READ | Viral video: Man carries infant in basket amid flood-like situation, netizens term him 'real-life Baahubali'

Due to heavy rains, the memorials at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been inundated. The bridge near the Tungabhadra river built during the time of Vijayanagar Kingdom, Purandar Mantap, Vidhi Vidhana Mantap, Rama Lakshmana temple, Chakrathirtha bathing zone, has also been inundated at Hampi. Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur districts are on orange alert and Hassan district is on yellow alert for another five days.