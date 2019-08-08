Karnataka Rains: Flood situation worsens in several districts; schools, colleges closed

With continuing heavy rainfall and overflowing reservoirs, flood situation has worsened in several districts of Karnataka and has brought the life to a standstill in the region.

The situation may further worsen as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the rest of the week in the state.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Directorate has issued directions to district surgeons and health and family development officers to not grant any leaves till August 15 due to flood situation in the state.

In a circular dated August 08, the directions were issued to Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Gadag, Chikmagaluru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Bidar, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Raichur, Bagalkot, Yadgiri ,Vijayapura, Koppala ,Dharwad, Bellary, Hassan ,Udupi and Kalburgi districts.

The IMD on Thursday predicted showers for the next 48 hours all across the state of Karnataka with over seven districts being issued 'Red Alert' warnings.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted strong winds from west/southwesterly directions with speed reaching 40-50 KPH along and off the Karnataka coast. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

In Mysuru district, the water level in the Kabini Dam has increased to a dangerous level following intermittent rains in catchment areas.

Though the maximum water level can reach till 2,284 feet, currently the water level in the dam is 2,281.5 feet.

Over 40,000 cusecs of water have been released from the dam.

In Kodagu district, the administration ordered to close all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on Thursday and Friday.

More than 90 people were evacuated from 13 villages in the district and sheltered in relief camps. The rescue effort was done by teams of National and State Disaster Relief Forces.

The outflow from the reservoirs of the Cauvery and Kabini basin caused the inundation of several villages and farmlands in Kodagu.

Moreover, Incessant rain has cut off road connectivity and disrupted power supply in several parts in Kodagu district. Mangaluru and Kerala routes have also been blocked due to landslides.

(With ANI inputs)