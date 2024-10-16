Many areas in Bengaluru is experiencing water-logging and significant traffic congestion as a result of the downpour.

Bengaluru is set to experience continuous rains, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for the next two days, i.e. till October 18. In light of this, the government has announced that all taluk Anganwadi centres, as well as private and aided primary and high schools in Bengaluru City, will remain closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure for students.

Continuous rains since early Tuesday have disrupted normal life in central and southern Karnataka, including Bengaluru, the state capital. Many areas in the city experienced water-logging and significant traffic congestion as a result of the downpour.

A video circulating on X captured a motorcyclist losing control and falling in a flooded underpass. The footage showed the rider trying to maneuver through the submerged Panathur railway underpass when he was suddenly overwhelmed by the powerful surge of floodwaters. The unexpected rise in water levels caused the biker to lose his balance and be thrown off his bike as the water rushed through the passage.

IT workers relying on bikes for quick commutes are at the mercy of the weather God today in Bengaluru. Here’s the current scene the at Panathur Railway underpass! #BengaluruRains

pic.twitter.com/KMnf1X5PMb — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) October 15, 2024

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported waterlogging in 52 areas, with 142 homes affected by flooding. In Sri Sai Layout at Horamavu, residents like Neelufar Ahmad, who has experienced flooding for the third consecutive year, voiced their frustration. Despite assurances from top officials, little progress has been made to resolve the ongoing issue, forcing many residents to temporarily relocate.

In Kendriya Vihar, an apartment complex in Yelahanka, water once again flooded the basement and entrance, reminiscent of past severe waterlogging incidents in the area. North Bengaluru, particularly around Kogilu, Bagalur, and Ballari Road, experienced significant flooding, leaving motorists struggling to navigate the inundated streets.