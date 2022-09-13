Karnataka: Government announces quota in police constable recruitment for 'male third gender', first time in India

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Karnataka government has proposed a reservation for "male third gender" applicants to the state armed forces becoming first Indian state to do this. Araga Jnanendra, the state's minister of the interior, announced on Tuesday that the recruitment process for constables to fill 3,484 vacancies in the Karnataka Armed Forces has begun. 79 positions have been set aside for "male third gender" for the first time in the state, he declared. Advocates for transgender rights applauded the decision of quota.

"I welcome the decision," Karnataka 'Rajyotsava' awardee Akkai Padmashali, a transgender and founder of 'Ondede' which works for transgenders' welfare, told media . The queer activist said the announcement is "a mainstreaming of the third gender" but added "there is no third gender called 'Male Third Gender'."

"What I understand from their (government) point of view is that probably, they are referring to the 'female to male transformed transgender man'," Padmashali stated. Of the total openings, 420 positions, including 11 for "male third gender," have been designated for applicants from the "Kalyana Karnataka" region or the formerly Hyderabad-Karnataka region, according to Minister Jnanendra.

READ | Gujarat elections 2022: Amit Shah claims BJP to win by a two-third majority

For the remainder of Karnataka, 3,064 positions will be filled through recruiting, 68 of which would be designated for "male transgender," according to Jnanendra. The deadline for completing the online application is October 31. According to him, the hiring process would be conducted in the "most transparent manner."

Regarding the plight of transgenders, Padmashali said: "Even if someone wants to go to the police department, then it requires certain qualifications. Here most of us transgenders are illiterate and school dropouts -- not even passed 10th standard, forget the (college) degree. There are so many nuances behind it."

There is also a need to understand various "cultural identities and diversity of existence" within the transgender community such as 'Jogappa', 'Marla', 'Jogta', 'Shakti', and 'Akka', Padmashali pointed out. The activist also appealed to the government to undertake an 'immediate survey' to understand the community better and set up a 'Transgender Welfare Board' to promote their well-being.

(With inputs from PTI)