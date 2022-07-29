Karnataka: Prohibitory orders imposed in Mangaluru after man's stabbed to death

Photo: PTI

City officials have issued a ban after back-to-back killings in the city's diverse neighbourhoods within days of each other. Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka's chief minister, said that he and top police officers will meet to discuss border security at 55 places along the Karnataka-Kerala border.

Also, READ: IAF to retire MiG-21 squadron by September end, details here

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have been put on high alert because of the sensitive circumstances, police added. On this day, schools and institutions located within police station borders of Suratkal; Bajpe; Mulki; and Pannambur would be closed. Mohammed Fazil, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist, was slain by four attackers on Thursday night, while BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar was hacked to death on Tuesday night.

“The prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till July 30 morning,” Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said.

In addition to the 19 checkpoints already in place, the official said that all cars travelling through the Karnataka-Kerala border will be checked. Additionally, no one will be permitted to traverse the city after 10 p.m. Meanwhile, a sizable crowd turned out to pay their respects to Fazil during his funeral procession today.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Siddaramiah demanded the resignation of Bommai, saying law and order in the state has 'completely collapsed'. A 'intelligence failure' is what the murders in this state demonstrate.

"Intelligence comes under the CM while Law and Order falls under the Home Minister. So, they are responsible for it and should resign," he said. Reacting to the charge, Bommai said 32 murders had taken place when he (Siddaramaiah) was the CM.

“What did he do then? He only tries to bring politics in everything. His statement is of no importance. We know how to manage things,” he replied.

In response to a reporter's question on the opposition Congress' claim that the BJP was supporting the Socialist Democratic Party of India and the Popular Front of India, Bommai said it was the most ludicrous statement, demonstrating the Congress' mental bankruptcy. He also disregarded the opposition's call for the resignation of the home minister, claiming that no one would quit.

Bommai went on to say that all individuals responsible for Nettar's death had been identified and apprehended. He said that his administration was not treating the matter like any other homicide. The state administration is investigating the crime's motivation.

“Wait for a few days, you will get to know various decisions taken by us,” he told the media. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra condemned the murder that took place on Thursday and said those behind the incident will be brought to book. He also said that he has given instruction to deploy additional forces to ensure law and order in Dakshina Kannada district.

Alok Kumar, the ADGP (Law and Order), informed reporters that the investigation into Fazil's murder is ongoing and that the culprits would be apprehended shortly. According to police reports, another suspect in the Praveen Nettar murder case has been apprehended. Two people have already been detained.

(With Inputs from PTI)