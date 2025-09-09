Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nepal Protest: What did Actor Manisha Koirala say on violence and political turmoil in her country?

Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses Vice-Presidential election to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan

Israeli military targets Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital Doha: 'Precise strike'

This film ended Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's partnership, director ditched action star to make movie with..., it failed in cinemas, but became hit on TV

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA candidate wins Vice-Presidential election to become India's 15th Veep

Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad procession in Shivamogga

After losing ODI series against South Africa, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I game

Former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar succumbs to burn injuries amid Gen Z protest

Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to miss spot in Playing XI? Suryakumar Yadav finally breaks silence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nepal Protest: What did Actor Manisha Koirala say on violence and political turmoil in her country?

Nepal Protest: What did Actor Manisha Koirala say on violence and turmoil?

Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses Vice-Presidential election to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan

Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses V-P election

Israeli military targets Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital Doha: 'Precise strike'

Israeli military targets Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital Doha: 'Precise stri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeIndia

INDIA

Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad procession in Shivamogga

Karnataka Police has lodged an FIR after a 12-second video went viral on Tuesday. People can be seen raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the video, going viral in the communally sensitive Shivamogga district. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad procession in Shivamogga
Eid-ul-Milad procession (Representational Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An FIR has been lodged for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the communally sensitive district of Shivamogga in Karnataka. The incident reportedly took place during the Eid al-Milad al-Nabi, or the birthday celebration of Prophet Muhammad. A video clip, purportedly showing people raising slogans praising Pakistan during a procession in Bhadravathi, went viral on Tuesday. 

Taking cognizance of the incident, Bhadravathi Police in Shivamogga registered a case. The police are making efforts to identify those who allegedly raised the objectionable slogans. Taking note of the 12-second video going viral on social media platforms, Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar formed teams to identify the people.

Video clip goes viral

Confirming it, he told The Hindu, "A video clip said to be shot in Bhadravathi yesterday (September 8), shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, has gone viral. We are registering a case and identifying people in the video." It is believed that the video was shot during the Eid-ul-Milad procession. Mithun said, "We have taken the issue seriously. Three teams have been formed to identify the people."

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad

He added, "We have also sent the video clip to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. The police had also put up CCTV cameras and used cameras and drone cameras to record the procession. We will verify them."

In a separate incident, police have booked three people for playing a provocative audio track during Eid Milad celebrations in Vijayapura on September 5. It can be reportedly heard in the audio, "15 minute ke liye police ko hatao, batate hai kaun kis mein dum hai, Hindustan bana dikhaiye" (Remove the police for 15 minutes, we’ll show who has the real strength, let them make Hindustan then).

Eid-ul-Milad is an annual festival commemorating the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad on the traditional date of 12 Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses Vice-Presidential election to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan
Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses V-P election
Will Trump impose more additional tariffs on India to bring Putin to his knees? Will it cause Russian economy to collapse?
Will Trump impose more additional tariffs on India to bring Putin to his knees?
Who is Francois Bayrou? French PM ousted in no-confidence vote, sparking pressure on Macron, political crisis in France
Who is Francois Bayrou? French PM ousted in no-confidence vote, sparking pressur
'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsession, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo
'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsessio
Why has Nepal blocked WhatsApp, Facebook, X, other social media apps? Ban triggers protest
Why has Nepal blocked WhatsApp, Facebook, X, other social media apps?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE