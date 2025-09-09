Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad procession in Shivamogga

Karnataka Police has lodged an FIR after a 12-second video went viral on Tuesday. People can be seen raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the video, going viral in the communally sensitive Shivamogga district. Details here.

An FIR has been lodged for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the communally sensitive district of Shivamogga in Karnataka. The incident reportedly took place during the Eid al-Milad al-Nabi, or the birthday celebration of Prophet Muhammad. A video clip, purportedly showing people raising slogans praising Pakistan during a procession in Bhadravathi, went viral on Tuesday.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Bhadravathi Police in Shivamogga registered a case. The police are making efforts to identify those who allegedly raised the objectionable slogans. Taking note of the 12-second video going viral on social media platforms, Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar formed teams to identify the people.

Video clip goes viral

Confirming it, he told The Hindu, "A video clip said to be shot in Bhadravathi yesterday (September 8), shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, has gone viral. We are registering a case and identifying people in the video." It is believed that the video was shot during the Eid-ul-Milad procession. Mithun said, "We have taken the issue seriously. Three teams have been formed to identify the people."

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad

He added, "We have also sent the video clip to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. The police had also put up CCTV cameras and used cameras and drone cameras to record the procession. We will verify them."

In a separate incident, police have booked three people for playing a provocative audio track during Eid Milad celebrations in Vijayapura on September 5. It can be reportedly heard in the audio, "15 minute ke liye police ko hatao, batate hai kaun kis mein dum hai, Hindustan bana dikhaiye" (Remove the police for 15 minutes, we’ll show who has the real strength, let them make Hindustan then).

Eid-ul-Milad is an annual festival commemorating the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad on the traditional date of 12 Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.