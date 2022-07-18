Karnataka: Private school in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat, premises evacuated

Karnataka police were on high alert on Monday after an e-mail bomb threat to a nearby private school was discovered to be a fake.

An unidentified sender stated in an email that a bomb had been planted in the school before classes started. As soon as the police were notified, a bomb disposal and dog team were sent to the location.

The police swiftly evacuated the school and carried out a thorough check, concluding that the threat was a hoax. Panicked parents flocked to the school to inquire about their children's safety as word of the bomb threat spread.

Students and teachers have been relocated to a new section of the school, and the school's administration has advised parents to remain calm.

As Home Minister Araga Jnanendra put it, "the cops are doing their job" and are looking for whomever it was that sent the message to school.

(With inputs from PTI)