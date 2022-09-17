Power outages in Bengaluru tomorrow: Check full list of areas to be affected here

On September 18, Bangalore city will see some repair and maintenance work performed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). New direct current lines will be installed as part of these efforts, along with quarterly and semi-annual maintenance. This will lead to more power outages in the area on Sunday. There can be disruptions from 10 am to 4 pm, and some work might continue until 10 pm.

Check full list here to know which districts of Karnataka that will be affected on September 18

Kanakapura

Indiranagar Division

Malleswaram (C2, C6 sub division)

Davangere

Madhugiri

White field

HSR Layout

Koramangala

Jayanagara

Kengeri

Chandapura

Peenya

Chitradurga

Tumkur

Areas that might see power cuts are following:

Harobele, Kodihalli, Kunur, Hukunda, Bijjahalli, Hunasanahalli and surounding villages. Cool joint, Food Complex, Safina plaza, Prestige central, Prestige dynasty, Manipal R.M.U, City bank MG road, PM street, Mathikere, Malleshwaram, Yeswanthpur, BHEL, Brain Center, Honnur, Basavanalu, Malleshattihalli, Kadajji, Avaragere, Anagodu, Bethur, Putaganalu, Igooru, Chikkanahalli, Rampura, Anekonda, Mahaveera, Ravi, Goshale, Lingadahalli and STP Avaragere Industry and surrounding areas.

NGEF Estate, Gardacharpalya Kempapura, Agrahara L/o, Defence L/o, Fortune, A block, Pai house, Byatrayanapura, UAS, Telecom layout, Milstone and Hiranandani appartment, 12th block, 7thBlock, 11th Block, RGA Infrastructure 1 & 2, 9th A block, 9th B block, Intel, Station auxillary, Adugodi, Salapuria Tower, Big Bazar, Accenture, KMF Godown, Nanjappa Layout, New Mico road, Chikkalakshmi Layout, Mahalingeshwara badavane, Bangalore dairy, Forum, Rangadasappa layout, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Chinnayyana Palya, Chandrappa Nagara, Nimhans Administrative block, Bande slum, Sunnakal Forum, Brundavana Slum, NDRI-police quarters, 8th block, 7th block Adugodi, NDRI NIANP, St John Hospital, 5th block industrial layout, Mico Bosch.

JNC Sorronding, 5th Block KHB colony, Industrial Area 5th block, 7th block khb colony, Industrial Area 3rd block, 8th to 11th main, Industrial area 5th block, Koramangala 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Block, Maruthi nagara, Dabas colony, OLd Madivala, Oracle, Madivala, Chikka Adugodi, Krishna nagara Industrial Area, Davanam Jewellers, Neeragunda, Adrikatte, Sri Mata, Aladahalli, Hunavinodu, Doddaghatta, Jankal, Thanegekallu, Kantapura, Devapurara, Majjanahalli, Attimage, Honnenahalli,

Duggavara, Gulihatti, Bochenahalli, Seeranakatte, Rangappa Temple, S K Halli, Kenkere, Nakikere, Poojarahatti, Madadakere,Vedavathi Water works, Kappagere, Koratigere, Siddaramanagara, Kanguvalli, Kellodu, Rangavvanahalli , Peelapura, Devigere, Kobbaripete Urban, B.V.Nagara, Mavinkatte, Attighatta and surrounding areas Jayanagara Church to Shakthi Nagar over head water tank,(Loc-8-12), Attibele, Attibele industrial area, Maisandra, Yaduvinahalli areas.

Industries and areas feeding from 66/11KV Jigani Link Road, Industries near Yedamadu, Hanumanthanagara raising sun IPP and surrounding villages, Peenya industrial area, all 66KV lines outgoing from the said MUSS. 66kV O/G line Baddihalli, Shanthinagara, Devanuru, GVR, Gandhinagara, VHB, Gulur, AK kaval, Melekote, Banavara, Dairy, Kumkumanahalli, Guluru.