Congress alleges ‘Kharge assassination plot’ days ahead of Karnataka polls, CM Bommai says this

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress has alleged that a conspiracy to “wipe out” Kharge and family was hatched out by BJP candidate from Chittapur seat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Congress alleges ‘Kharge assassination plot’ days ahead of Karnataka polls, CM Bommai says this | Photos: ANI

Reacting to the alleged plot to assassinate Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he will get the matter investigated. Bommani said that the authenticity of the audio clip of the alleged plot by a BJP candidate for Karnataka polls will be investigated and the government will take the matter “seriously”.

“I do not know about the audio. That will be investigated. We will take it seriously and get it investigated,” CM Bommai was quoted as saying.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had alleged that a conspiracy to “wipe out” Kharge and family was hatched out by BJP candidate from Chittapur seat, Manikanta Rathod. Rathod was heard purportedly saying in Kannada in the audio clip shared by Surjewala that he will wipe out “Kharge, his wife and children”.

Rahod is contesting the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Elections from the Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district. Rejecting Congress’ charge outrightly, Rathod said, “It is all a lie. They are playing some fake audio. The Congress is levelling baseless allegations fearing defeat.”

“Intimidated by the all-round blessings of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing Karnataka election, the BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Sri Mallikarjun Kharge as also his family members,” Surjewala claimed.

The congress general secretary also alleged that Rathod is a “blue eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai”.

(Inputs from PTI)

