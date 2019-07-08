Karnataka political crisis: Will wait and watch, says Yeddyurappa as Cong-JD(S) MLAs continue to resign

At a time when Congress-JD(S) led Karnataka government is in a fragile situation, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka and State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa speaking on the government crisis said that people of the state are observing everything, let us see and wait

"Two independent MLAs met the Governor and gave letters that they will support BJP, now we're 105+2=107. Even when they've lost majority Kumaraswamy is saying that government will smoothly. People are observing everything. Let us see and wait," Yeddyurappa said.

Another BJP leader Arvind Limbavali said, "this (Karnataka) government changed our agenda as they've now come in minority. Ques (Question) is will this government will stay or not. It was discussed to wait for 2 more days and see if this government resigns or not & then decide our course of action. We'll hold a legislative party meet again tomorrow."

Further hitting out at the government, the BJP leader said, "There is drought and infrastructure issues in Karnataka since last one year. During Congress government, there is no development was done. Today's meeting was called to discuss the issues to be taken up in the assembly session which begins on 12th July."

Meanwhile, Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, MB Patil and Eshwara Khandre held a meeting at an undisclosed location, with legal advisers to discuss about the further action against the MLAs who have resigned.

Ahead of the Congress leaders meet, KC Venugopal had said, "don't worry," sounding confident that nothing will happen to the government.

Prior to that, a bus carrying JD(S) MLAs reached Prestige Golfshire Club, Nandi hills road in Devanahalli. The MLAs were earlier staying at Taj West End hotel.

However, the dissident Congress-JD(S) MLAs who were lodged in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel had left for Goa on Monday evening.