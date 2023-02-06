Karnataka: Police shoot at man after he threatens passersby with knife, video goes viral

Screen Grab

Police shot at a man brandishing a knife in Kalaburagi city market. The whole event was recorded on video, and the resulting clip has now gone popular on social media.

On Sunday night, a guy named Fazal Bhagavan began brandishing a knife in Kalaburagi and threatening passers-by.

The cops arrived quickly to take command of the situation. Apparently, Fazal assaulted the site administrators while brandishing a knife and posed a serious threat to the public. The cops ordered him to put down the firearm and surrender many times.

Fazal, the suspect, disregarded the police's warnings. The cops were forced to open fire on Fazal before anything bad might happen. The suspect is being treated at a private hospital after being shot in the leg.

Shootout at #Kalaburagi #Karnataka. A man named Jaffer who was threatening people brandishing knife was shot at his feet and injured by police to over power him. Despite repeated appeals, he didn't listen. He was rushed to nearby hospital. Cops are investigating y he did that. pic.twitter.com/FQitDpXzlI — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 6, 2023

The Sunday night incident occurred inside the jurisdiction of the Chowk Police station in Kalaburagi. The topic is now being investigated further.