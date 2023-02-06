Search icon
Karnataka: Police shoot at man after he threatens passersby with knife, video goes viral

The attack occurred late on a Sunday in the city of Kalaburagi, under the jurisdiction of the Chowk Police station in Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Police shot at a man brandishing a knife in Kalaburagi city market. The whole event was recorded on video, and the resulting clip has now gone popular on social media.

On Sunday night, a guy named Fazal Bhagavan began brandishing a knife in Kalaburagi and threatening passers-by.

The cops arrived quickly to take command of the situation. Apparently, Fazal assaulted the site administrators while brandishing a knife and posed a serious threat to the public. The cops ordered him to put down the firearm and surrender many times.

Fazal, the suspect, disregarded the police's warnings. The cops were forced to open fire on Fazal before anything bad might happen. The suspect is being treated at a private hospital after being shot in the leg.

Also, READ: Delhi Mayor Elections 2023 stalled for the third time, MCD House adjourned amid protest by AAP

The Sunday night incident occurred inside the jurisdiction of the Chowk Police station in Kalaburagi. The topic is now being investigated further.

