Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka phone-tapping case: CBI raids ex-Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar's residence

After the Yediyurappa government came back to power in Karnataka, Alok Kumar was transferred to head Karnataka's state reserve police as ADGP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2019, 03:31 PM IST

Karnataka phone-tapping case: CBI raids ex-Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar's residence
Representational image

Former Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar premises were searched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an illegal phone tapping case.

After the Yediyurappa government came back to power in Karnataka, Alok Kumar was transferred to head Karnataka's state reserve police as ADGP.

The central investigation agency carried out searches almost a month after it had registered a case of alleged phone tapping against the former commissioner.

The entire matter had come to light after accusations were leveled on the former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's government for tapping phones calls of BJP leaders, rebel MLAs and also Congress leaders.

The raids were conducted at Alok Kumar's residence in Adugodi, Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government had earlier issued an order entrusting inquiry and investigation of alleged illegal telephone interception during the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government to the CBI.

The order was issued in August on the recommendation by Director General (DG) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the state.

The investigation is ordered for the duration from August 1, 2018, till date of the order.

"It has come to the notice of the government that there are apprehensions that phones of several ruling and Opposition political leaders, their relatives and other government officials have been intercepted in an illegal or unauthorised or unwanted manner," SS Srinivasa, Governor of Karnataka had said in a letter.

"In view of the registration of crime, Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru city, under section 72 of the Indian Technology Act, 2000 and Section 26 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the government intends to enquire and investigate into such lapses," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.