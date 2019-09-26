Karnataka phone-tapping case: CBI raids ex-Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar's residence

Representational image

Former Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar premises were searched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an illegal phone tapping case.

After the Yediyurappa government came back to power in Karnataka, Alok Kumar was transferred to head Karnataka's state reserve police as ADGP.

The central investigation agency carried out searches almost a month after it had registered a case of alleged phone tapping against the former commissioner.

The entire matter had come to light after accusations were leveled on the former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's government for tapping phones calls of BJP leaders, rebel MLAs and also Congress leaders.

The raids were conducted at Alok Kumar's residence in Adugodi, Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government had earlier issued an order entrusting inquiry and investigation of alleged illegal telephone interception during the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government to the CBI.

The order was issued in August on the recommendation by Director General (DG) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the state.

The investigation is ordered for the duration from August 1, 2018, till date of the order.

"It has come to the notice of the government that there are apprehensions that phones of several ruling and Opposition political leaders, their relatives and other government officials have been intercepted in an illegal or unauthorised or unwanted manner," SS Srinivasa, Governor of Karnataka had said in a letter.

"In view of the registration of crime, Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru city, under section 72 of the Indian Technology Act, 2000 and Section 26 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the government intends to enquire and investigate into such lapses," he added.

