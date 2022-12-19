Search icon
Karnataka: Class 4 student dies after teacher beats him with rod, police launch probe

A nine-year-old boy was beaten with a thin rod and succumbs to his injuries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

9 years old Karnataka boy passes away after being beaten by guest teacher | Photo: PTI

A class 4 student was allegedly beaten with a thin rod by a guest faculty succumbed to his injuries on Monday (December 19). This incident took place in a government school on Saturday (December 17). The teacher hit the boy for talking to his friend. 

The nine-year-old boy, Bharat Barakeri was a student at Government Model Primary School in Hadali village near Nargund town in Gadag. The accused teacher is identified as Muttu Hadali. Reports suggest that the teacher also assaulted the mother of the boy, Geetha Barakeri for questioning him. Geetha is a teacher in the same school. 

As per police reports, the accused teacher disappeared after the incident. When Geetha tried to save her son, the accused attacked her also. The seriously injured, bleeding boy was shifted to the KIMS hospital of Hubballi, where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Naragunda police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused teacher. The trigger for his anger is yet to be ascertained.

