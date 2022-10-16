Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Karnataka: Nine dead in head-on collision between tempo traveller and milk van in Hassan

Karnataka road accident: Among the deceased, seven people were from the Salapura village and two were from the Doddihalli village.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

Karnataka: Nine dead in head-on collision between tempo traveller and milk van in Hassan
Karnataka road accident (file photo)

Nine people have been killed in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle in Karnataka`s Hassan district. The accident took place late Saturday night near Gandhi Nagar in Arasikere Taluk, Hassan district, police said.

Among the deceased, seven people were from the Salapura village and two were from the Doddihalli village. They have been identified as Druva (2 years) and Tanmay (10 years) from Doddahalli, and Leelavati (50 years), Chaitra (33 years), Samartha (10 years), Dimpy (12 years), Vandana (20 years), Doddiah (60 years) and Bharti (50 years) from the Salapura village, the officials said.

As per the officials, the family members were returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya, and Hassanambe temples.

(With inputs from ANI)

READBank fraud: Branch manager colluded with 71 people in Rs 2.85 crore loan scam in Rajasthan 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.