Karnataka: Nine dead in head-on collision between tempo traveller and milk van in Hassan

Karnataka road accident (file photo)

Nine people have been killed in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle in Karnataka`s Hassan district. The accident took place late Saturday night near Gandhi Nagar in Arasikere Taluk, Hassan district, police said.

Hassan, Karnataka 9 people died in an accident involving a head on collision between a Tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle near Gandhinagar in Arsikere taluka while returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, Subramanya, Hasanamba temples Police pic.twitter.com/DTbMkbWnWI — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

Among the deceased, seven people were from the Salapura village and two were from the Doddihalli village. They have been identified as Druva (2 years) and Tanmay (10 years) from Doddahalli, and Leelavati (50 years), Chaitra (33 years), Samartha (10 years), Dimpy (12 years), Vandana (20 years), Doddiah (60 years) and Bharti (50 years) from the Salapura village, the officials said.

As per the officials, the family members were returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya, and Hassanambe temples.

(With inputs from ANI)

