Karnataka Mysore election result 2023 live updates: Counting of votes for Hunsur, Madikeri begins

The Karnataka assembly election result 2023 is all set to be announced today (May 13). The campaigning for 224 seats in Karnataka witnessed intense contest between the Congress, BJP, and JD(S). The voting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 was conducted on May 10, 2023. The counting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 started at 8 am.

Counting of votes polled for the eight assembly seats in Mysore Lok Sabha constituency also started at 8am. The constituency has eight legislative assembly segments - Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja.

Here are the live updates for Mysore Assembly Constituency Result 2023: