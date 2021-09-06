Karnataka municipal election results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP secures majority in Belagavi

Headlines

This is the most wanted car brand in the world and it is not Toyota, Honda, BMW, Audi, or Mahindra

Delhi University notifies dates for exams postponed due to flood-like situation

Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky on stereotypical depiction of Punjab, Sikhs in films: 'Sarson ke khet se aage...' | Exclusive

CUET PG 2023 final answer key to be released soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Nayanthara's action-packed avatar in Jawan, fans say 'box office storm loading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is the most wanted car brand in the world and it is not Toyota, Honda, BMW, Audi, or Mahindra

Delhi University notifies dates for exams postponed due to flood-like situation

Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky on stereotypical depiction of Punjab, Sikhs in films: 'Sarson ke khet se aage...' | Exclusive

9 times Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol stole our hearts with their beautiful chemistry on-screen

Weight gain: 10 superfoods to build lean muscles

Most expensive Indian films with budgets higher than total cost of Chandrayaan 3

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Humility and gratitude: PM Modi marks 9 years of BJP govt in power

Watch: Groom Thrashed In Bihar For Deceiving Bride With A Wig

Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu but directs states to balance tradition & animal safety

Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky on stereotypical depiction of Punjab, Sikhs in films: 'Sarson ke khet se aage...' | Exclusive

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka municipal election results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP secures majority in Belagavi

As per the data released by State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2021, 12:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes started in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi city municipal corporations at 8 am on Monday (September 6). The viting for these seats were held on September 3.

As per the data released by State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats whereas 420 candidates are in fray in Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 seats. In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates contested the election. 

Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), smaller parties like Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have also fielded their candidates. 

Here are the latest updates:

- Counting underway for Tarikere town municipal council in Chikkamagalur, Doddaballapur city municipal council in Bangalore Rural. In Tarikere, Congress register victory in 15 wards.

- BJP secures clear majority in Belagavi city corporation winning 36 seats. Congress won 9 and Others have managed to bag 13 seats out of the total 58 seats in Belagavi municipality.

- In Hubballi-Dharwad, BJP is leading on 30 seats out of 82 seats. Congress is leading on 16 seats and Independent candidates on 4 seats.

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

This teammate of Virat Kohli is also married to an actress, it's not KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh or Hardik Pandya

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

Meet highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, not Rimi Sen, Hina, Khali, Sidharth, Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, Dipika

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE