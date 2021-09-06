Karnataka municipal election results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP secures majority in Belagavi

As per the data released by State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats.

Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes started in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi city municipal corporations at 8 am on Monday (September 6). The viting for these seats were held on September 3.

As per the data released by State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats whereas 420 candidates are in fray in Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 seats. In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates contested the election.

Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), smaller parties like Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have also fielded their candidates.

Here are the latest updates:

- Counting underway for Tarikere town municipal council in Chikkamagalur, Doddaballapur city municipal council in Bangalore Rural. In Tarikere, Congress register victory in 15 wards.

- BJP secures clear majority in Belagavi city corporation winning 36 seats. Congress won 9 and Others have managed to bag 13 seats out of the total 58 seats in Belagavi municipality.

- In Hubballi-Dharwad, BJP is leading on 30 seats out of 82 seats. Congress is leading on 16 seats and Independent candidates on 4 seats.