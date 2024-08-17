Twitter
Karnataka MUDA scam row: CM Siddaramaiah terms Governor’s prosecution sanction ‘anti-Constitutional’, says...

The controversy began when Governor Gehlot approved a request from advocate TJ Abraham, who accused Siddaramaiah of wrongdoing in the MUDA site allotment

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

Karnataka MUDA scam row: CM Siddaramaiah terms Governor’s prosecution sanction ‘anti-Constitutional’, says...
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to approve his prosecution over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam. He called the Governor's move “anti-Constitutional” and said he will challenge it in court. Siddaramaiah claimed that the decision goes against both the Constitution and the law.

He also stated that he has the full support of the Cabinet, his party, and other political representatives.

The controversy began when Governor Gehlot approved a request from advocate TJ Abraham, who accused Siddaramaiah of wrongdoing in the MUDA site allotment. This was despite the state cabinet advising the Governor to reject the petition and withdraw a show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also criticised the Governor’s decision, calling it an overreach. 

On the other hand, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that Siddaramaiah resign to allow a transparent investigation. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra argued that the seriousness of the allegations requires the Chief Minister to step down to ensure justice.

Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders have said the Governor’s decision is politically motivated. However, Governor Gehlot defended his decision, stating that there is enough evidence to warrant an impartial investigation. He rejected the state cabinet’s advice and said the case needs a neutral review to uncover the truth.

