Karnataka Home Minister has assured that necessary action will be taken once the legal team and CM Siddaramaiah discuss the alleged honey-trapping of public servants and lawmakers.

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has officially filed a complaint with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, urging legal action over an alleged honey trap attempt. The incident has sparked widespread concern, with many calling for a thorough investigation. Minister Parameshwara has assured that necessary action will be taken once the legal team and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah discuss the alleged honey-trapping of public servants and lawmakers. "I will discuss this with the legal team and also with the Chief Minister for the next course of action. There is no further discussion on this until and unless we discuss and take necessary action...," said Parameshwara while speaking to the media.

"On the 20th of this month, there was an issue raised by the opposition members that there was a honey trap attempt on many of the members of the legislature, also some of the ministers. At that point, Basavaraj Yatnal mentioned the name of the cooperative minister, Rajanna. And Rajanna got up in the assembly and said, yes, there was an attempt, and I am going to give a representation to the Home Minister. Further, I request that the government and the Home Minister take necessary action. Accordingly, I, as a Home Minister, assured the house that a suitable inquiry would be made if there was a representation or a complaint. Now, three to four days later, Rajanna, the cooperative minister of the government, has given me a representation, and I have received it," said Parameshwara.

Earlier today, he said that no complaint had been registered in connection with the alleged honey-trapping controversy. Further, on the issue of phone tapping, the Karnataka Home Minister said that he has verified with the concerned department, but no complaint has been registered.

"No one has filed a complaint with me so far. Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, has also made a statement. I have verified with the concerned department that no complaint has been registered yet," he said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a PIL seeking an independent probe by the CBI or SIT into the alleged honey trapping of legislators, public servants, and judges in Karnataka.

The plea filed by a Jharkhand resident, Binay Kumar Singh, sought an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising police officers who are not subject to the control or influence of the State of Karnataka. The petition, filed through advocate Barun Sinha, urged the apex court to monitor the investigation either by the apex court or by a monitoring committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Earlier, cooperation minister KN Rajanna alleged that 48 people have fallen victim to "honey traps" in the state, and their obscene videos have been circulated. The Congress MLA claimed that the list was across party lines, including state and national leaders. "There were very serious and troubling allegations made on the floor of the Karnataka state legislature that a person aspiring to be the chief minister of the state has been successful in honeytrapping several persons, amongst whom are judges. The allegations have been made by a sitting minister who has claimed himself to be a victim, thereby lending credibility to the serious allegations," the petition read.

