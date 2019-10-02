Karnataka: Mi-17 helicopter of Indian Air Force makes emergency landing in Mandya; officials blame technical snag

A Mil Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) deputed for the Mysuru Dasara had to make an emergency landing near Srirangapatna at the Mandya district in Karnataka after the crew noticed technical snags during flight.

No loss of life and property was reported.

The Ministry of Defence Public Relations Unit later sent out a report regarding the incident. According to the Defence PRO report, "The crew of a Mi-17 helicopter deputed for the Mysore Dasara noticed a technical snag. As per standard operating procedures, they have done a precautionary landing."

The report added by saying that a rectification party will be sent to arrive on the spot and thereby rectify the snag.

The Mil Mi-17 is a twin-turbine transport helicopter acquired by the IAF from Russia.

Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka's official festival, was inaugurated on September 29 and will go on till October 8.

For the 10-day festival, the famous Mysuru Palace has been lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight. Several programmes such as a vintage car rally and an air show among others are being organised.