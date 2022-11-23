Karnataka man rapes minor, blackmails her to 'convert to Islam'; threatens to upload obscene videos on social media (representational image)

A man has been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly blackmailing a 13-year-old girl with compromising pictures and forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him. The incident happened in the Mandya district of Karnataka.

Preliminary inquiries reveal that 25-year-old Yunus Pasha, a married man, raped the girl and tortured the minor to get converted to his religion. He also offered to marry her if she embraces Islam, police said. The man has been charged under the anti-conversion law and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Accused Yunus Pasha had secretly developed a friendship with the minor girl and bought her an android phone. Later, he started talking to her over it. As chatting continued, he forced her to strip before the camera and captured her nude photos and videos.

Taking advantage of the friendship, the man barged inside the residence of the girl when she was alone with her grandmother on November 11.

He then threatened to upload her private videos and photos on social media and forced her to administer sleeping pills to grandmother. After giving sleeping pills to grandmother, the accused raped the victim.

The parents, after returning home, observed strange behaviour of the girl. When they questioned her, the minor broke down and narrated her ordeal. Later, they lodged a complaint in this regard. Further investigation into the matter is on.

(With inputs from IANS)