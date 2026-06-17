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Karnataka man mixes rat poison, powdered bangle pieces in soft drink to kill wife

According to preliminary police probe, Santosh took his wife to the Chamundeshwari Temple in Marakumbi village. While returning from the temple, Santosh allegedly mixed rat poison and powdered bangle pieces into a soft drink and gave it to his wife, claiming that it was temple prasad.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

Karnataka man mixes rat poison, powdered bangle pieces in soft drink to kill wife
Police said the accused attempted to portray the murder as a road accident.
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Police in Karnataka have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife to continue a relationship with a widow from his village. Santosh Patayat killed his wife Sakkubai Patayat, a native of Shindikurabet village in Gokak taluk, NDTV reported. According to preliminary police investigation, Santosh took his wife to the Chamundeshwari Temple in Marakumbi village. While returning from the temple, Santosh allegedly mixed rat poison and powdered bangle pieces into a soft drink and gave it to his wife, claiming that it was temple prasadam.

When Sakkubai began losing consciousness, Santosh allegedly strangulated her to death on the roadside. Police said the accused then attempted to portray the murder as a road accident by throwing a motorcycle onto his wife's body. Santosh allegedly remained beside the road for several hours before calling the police himself. The police then sent the woman's body to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) for a post-mortem examination. A preliminary autopsy report suggested that the death was a case of murder and not an accident.

During police interrogation, Santosh allegedly confessed to the crime and told the cops that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with his lover. Police said that Santosh and Sakkubai had been married for nine years. Investigators also revealed that Santosh had been involved in a relationship with a widow from his village for the last four years. Santosh has since been arrested and lodged in the Hindalaga Central Jail in Belagavi district. The police investigation is ongoing, with officials trying to ascertain if the widow had any role in the murder.

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