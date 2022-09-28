Karnataka man kidnaps boy to fund education, buys digital camera, motorcycle from ransom

Police (Representational)

The Karnataka police have arrested a B.Com student on charges of kidnapping a 14-year-old boy to arrange fees for his education. The man has been identified as M Sunil Kumar, a 23-year-old student. The police have also arrested his aide YV Nagesh, a resident of Mandikal in Chikkaballapur town.

They kidnapped the son of a corporate worker named Ramesh Babu on September 2. They apparently knew Bavesh slept alone in his room. They showed him a knife and kidnapped him in his father's car.

They demanded Rs 15 lakh from his father as ransom. They used Bavesh's father's phone for the time.

The accused collected the money from near a railway track and released Bhavesh. Later, Babu lodged a case against unidentified men.

They zeroed in on the accused after scanning mobile locations and CCTV cameras.

The accused worked as a construction worker and gardener and wanted to study further. Since they couldn't pay the fee for their college, they allegedly hatched a plan to abduct the boy.

From the money, the accused paid his college fee and bought a motorcycle and a digital camera.

With inputs from IANS