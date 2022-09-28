Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Karnataka man kidnaps boy to fund education, buys digital camera, motorcycle from ransom

They kidnapped the son of a corporate worker named Ramesh Babu on September 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Karnataka man kidnaps boy to fund education, buys digital camera, motorcycle from ransom
Police (Representational)

The Karnataka police have arrested a B.Com student on charges of kidnapping a 14-year-old boy to arrange fees for his education. The man has been identified as M Sunil Kumar, a 23-year-old student. The police have also arrested his aide YV Nagesh, a resident of Mandikal in Chikkaballapur town.

They kidnapped the son of a corporate worker named Ramesh Babu on September 2. They apparently knew Bavesh slept alone in his room. They showed him a knife and kidnapped him in his father's car.

They demanded Rs 15 lakh from his father as ransom. They used Bavesh's father's phone for the time.

The accused collected the money from near a railway track and released Bhavesh. Later, Babu lodged a case against unidentified men.

They zeroed in on the accused after scanning mobile locations and CCTV cameras.

The accused worked as a construction worker and gardener and wanted to study further. Since they couldn't pay the fee for their college, they allegedly hatched a plan to abduct the boy.

From the money, the accused paid his college fee and bought a motorcycle and a digital camera.

With inputs from IANS

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may feature similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.