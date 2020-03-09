Karnataka: Man kept in observation for suspected coronavirus flees hospital

A man who was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of coronavirus has fled the hospital.

He arrived at the airport in Mangaluru from Dubai on Sunday and was shifted to the district Wenlock hospital with high fever and many symptoms resembling that of coronavirus infection.

Reportedly, he had an argument with the hospital staff late in the night after he claimed that he had not contracted the virus and left the premises saying that get himself treated at a private hospital.

A high alert has been sounded in the coastal areas following the incident. Police have started looking for the 'missing' suspected coronavirus patient.

The district health department has registered a complaint with the Mangaluru police station and investigation is on.

Meanwhile, fresh cases of infection were detected on Monday taking the total count of confirmed cases in India to 43. This number includes the three patients from Kerala who recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospital.

"As of today, there are 43 total cases (3 positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged), out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country. 4 (Four) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday’s update – 1 (one) from Ernakulum, Kerala, 1 (one) from Delhi, 1(one) from Uttar Pradesh and 1 (One) from Jammu," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a three-year-old child with a history of travel to Italy was tested positive for the virus in Kerala on Monday. The child has been kept in isolation at the Ernakulam Medical College.