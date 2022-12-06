Search icon
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute (file photo)

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Amid a simmering border row with Karnataka, Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday afternoon suspended the bus services to the neighbouring state on a police advisory, a top official said.

The decision was taken considering the safety of passengers travelling to Karnataka and to avoid damage to their property, MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe told PTI. 

He said the transport corporation decided to suspend the bus service from Tuesday afternoon, following an advisory by the police. The period during which the bus services will remain suspended is not known.

READ | DNA Explainer | All you need about the 62-year-old border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra

Amid the border row, a video showed some people throwing stones at vehicles entering Karnataka from the Maharashtra side near a toll booth at Hirebaugwadi in Belagavi district of the adjoining state.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses.

