Karnataka lockdown news: Restrictions eased in 19 districts from today - Full list of relaxations

Night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will stay in place in Karnataka, while weekend curfew from Friday to Monday will be from 7 pm to 5 am.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 14, 2021, 10:59 AM IST

As the pandemic's second wave wanes, Karnataka is set to partly unlock from today, i.e. June 14 in 19 districts where the test positivity rate has fallen below 5 per cent.

Unlock relaxations in these districts

The districts where restrictions will be relaxed are Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar, Tumukur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadagir.

Curbs to continue in these districts

Curbs will, however, continue in the remaining 11 districts -- Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, and Shivamogga -- till June 21 to reduce the positivity rate, as advised by the technical committee of health experts.

However, night curfew from 7 p.m. till 5 a.m. will stay in place, while weekend curfew from Friday to Monday will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Only those having medical emergency or air or rail travellers will be allowed to move in this period.

Relaxations by Karnataka government-

"Hotels, restaurants and eateries can operate their kitchens to provide parcel service only. Dine-in will not be allowed and customers have to maintain social distancing for ordering and collecting parcels," said the order.

The relaxation will allow autos and taxis to operate with two passengers in these 19 districts.

Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parks will be open for walking from 5-10 a.m. Street vendors can do business from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Liquor shops will be able to allowed to be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All industries will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff, while garment units will function with 30 per cent employees.

As per the guidelines, ration shops selling foodgrains under the public distribution system (PDS) will function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As all construction activities are allowed to continue, cement and steel shops will be permitted to reopen from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The state government imposed the lockdown from April 27 and extended it twice till June 14.

With the government announcing relaxing the restrictions, several people who had gone to their hometowns and villages started returning in huge numbers to the state capital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters that he will direct the officials concerned to test all those returning to Bengaluru for COVID-19.

