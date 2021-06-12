Karnataka to begin to unlock from Monday, night curfew to remain - Know what's allowed and timings

The BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka allowed economic and other activities to begin in a graded manner from 6 am of June 14 to 6 am of June 21 after holding a review meeting on Saturday (June 12). The state government proposed to impose weekend and night curfew in the state.

“The weekend curfew would be in force from 7 PM on June 18 to 5 AM on June 21. And the night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 PM to 5 AM during the aforementioned period,” the Karnataka government said.

This week, the state government had opened the parks and industrial units with riders. The state also extended the duration of shops selling essential goods, It gave permission for autos and taxis to ply with a maximum of two passengers.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa had on Thursday said that COVID-19 induced lockdown measures will continue in 11 districts - Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu - with a high positivity rate till June 21, while some relaxations will be given in the rest of the state from June 14.

The chief minister had also said that the Corona curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday after the current lockdown ends on June 14.

Here is a full list of guidelines:

1) All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength, but garment industries, with only 30 per cent.

2) Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm.

3) Street vendors, ration shops, standalone liquor shops and outlets (take away only) and optical shops will be allowed during the same period.

4) All construction activities/repair works, including shops/ establishments dealing with construction material, especially cement and steel outside the containment zone are permitted.

5) The relaxation in lockdown measures in the 19 districts will be in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.

6) Taxis and auto-rickshaws can run with a maximum of two passengers.

7) The government offices of agriculture and allied, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and Revenue departments and Government of India offices can function with 50 per cent staff.

8) During the night and weekend curfew, movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited.There would be no restriction on movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers.

9) Home delivery of goods and operations of E-Commerce companies has been permitted.

10) Self-restraint is necessary and people should cooperate with the police.

11) Parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am for walkers and joggers.