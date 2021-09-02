Headlines

Lockdown in Karnataka: Fresh guidelines issued by state; night curfew imposed, weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada

Essential services will be allowed during the curfew and the shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 AM to 2 PM.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2021, 09:06 AM IST

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to impose night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM and the weekend curfew from 9 PM on Friday till 5 AM on Monday in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra issued an order mentioning that the restrictions will continue till September 13. He added that the decision has been taken as per the directions of the state government to remain on high alert in districts sharing border with Kerala.

The order noted that the essential services will be allowed during the curfew and the shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 AM to 2 PM.

Here's the full list of guidelines:

- Essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew.
- Shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm.
- Marriages will be held in presence of 50 persons after taking permission from local authorities.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,159 fresh COVID cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday. The total number of infections in Karnataka has jumped to 29,50,604 and the toll to 37,339. Out of 21 deaths reported on Wednesday seven were from Bengaluru Urban, while Dakshina Kannada logged five, Udupi three and Hassan two, followed by others.

Dakshina Kannada came behind Bengaluru Urban with 191 infections, followed by Kodagu with 95. Mysuru and Udupi recorded 91 cases each.

 

