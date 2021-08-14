Lockdown in Karnataka after August 15? Know what minister has to say - details here

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government has said that at the moment there is no plan in place to impose restrictions in Bengaluru even though there were speculations about the same.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that imposing a curfew will affect people, so there will just be measures in place to control the spike in COVID-19 cases. “Curfew is not the only measure, imposing lockdown and other such measures will affect the people, so by giving them slow medicine (like measures) also we can control things.”

The Deccan Herald quoted the minister as saying, “The number of cases is decreasing in Bengaluru. So, there’s no big problem that the city will face. But, in districts where cases are going up, deputy commissioners are taking measures such as weekend curfew."

He also said that the government is taking measures to stop a possible third wave.

The Karnataka government imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people from Kasaragod district in Kerala border to Karnataka sentiments have been running strong.

Karnataka reported 1,669 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and death toll to 36,933, the health department said on Friday. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220 cases.