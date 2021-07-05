Karnataka lockdown news: Lockdown extended for two weeks in Kodagu - Check guidelines here

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, lockdown has been extended for two more weeks from July 5 till July 19 in Kodagu district of Karnataka.

The Karnataka government has decided to impose lockdown in Kodagu at a time when the state is getting ready to further unlock the economy by easing lockdown across the state, including in Bengaluru.

“As the positivity rate continues to be at 7.21 per cent, the state government has extended the lockdown in the district by another two weeks to reduce COVID cases below 5 per cent,” a district official said.

“Along with weekend curfew from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday, night curfew will continue from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on all weekdays,” added the official.

Kodagu is located about 240 kms away from Bengaluru. According to government data, 182 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kodagu on Saturday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the district to 30,958, including 1,596 active cases, while 29,091 people recovered, with 150 patients discharged during the day.

“People coming from Kerala across the border have to carry a negative RT-PCR report or vaccination certificate for entering the border district,” said the official.

It is learnt that the government has decided to deliver daily essentials to citizens at home in containment zones to maintain total lockdown.

“Checks are carried out across the district to restrict movement of people and vehicles, as tourism remains banned along with other activities,” the official said.

Shops selling daily needs, including milk, vegetables, fruits, fish and meat will be allowed to open on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.