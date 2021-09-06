Karnataka lockdown news: Night curfew imposed, Ganesh Chaturthi processions banned- Check new guidelines

Amid the current COVID situation across Karnataka, the state government has issued a fresh list of guidelines for the citizens to follow during this festive season. The guidelines have been issued to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, a night curfew has been imposed in Karnataka to make sure that no festive celebrations in the state can take place post 9 pm. Citizens of the state are expected to adhere to this night curfew strictly.

Apart from imposing a night curfew, the Karnataka government has also ordered that no large gatherings will take place in the state amid the Ganesh Chaturthi period. The state government has also imposed a ban on idol immersion during the 5-day festival.

The official list of guidelines issued by the Karnataka government state, “No more than 20 people will be allowed for celebrations & immersion of Ganesha idol. No celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm. Night curfew to remain in effect during the festival.”

Here are the guidelines issued by the Karnataka government for Ganesh Chaturthi-

This year, no procession will be allowed during the 5-day celebration.

The state government has only allowed eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi period, the distribution of food and Prasad will not be allowed.

Districts with over a 2 percent positivity rate are not allowed to conduct any functions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai issued the guidelines regarding the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi after consulting a panel of experts about the public celebration of the festival. The five-day celebration is set to commence on September 10 this year.

The state government has issued strict guidelines regarding the festival season due to the high number of COVID cases in Kerala, its neighbouring state. The state of Kerala has been reporting more than 30,000 COVID cases daily, which makes up more than half of the country’s COVID tally.

The number of cases in Karnataka, on the other hand, has reduced drastically in the past few weeks. Karnataka has reported less than 1000 total COVID cases daily in the past couple of days. The number of active cases in Karnataka has dropped below 20,000.