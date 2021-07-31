Karnataka lockdown news: Negative RT-PCR test made compulsory for people coming from THESE states

Since Monday, a surge in positive cases made the Karnataka state government extend its guidelines till August 31, on Wednesday.

With the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government ordered more curbs in the state and also made RT-PCR test compulsory for people who are visiting from Maharashtra and Kerala. The new guidelines clearly state that a negative RT-PCR is mandatory despite the travelers' vaccination status and that it must not be older than 72 hours.

A negative RT-PCR has been made compulsory for all modes of transports - flights, trains, buses, and personal vehicles. For passengers flying to Karnataka, a boarding pass will only be issued to passengers after they produce a negative RT-PCR certificate.

In an order, state Revenue Secretary N. Manjunatha Prasad said, "Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts across the state may impose additional containment measures to reduce COVID cases."

According to the state health bulletin, after registering a record 1,001 new cases on Saturday (July 24) across the state, more infected persons began testing positive since Sunday when 1,606 cases were reported, 1,501 on Monday, 1,531 on Tuesday, and 2,052 cases on Wednesday.

As epi-center of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 426 fresh cases, taking its COVID tally to 12,26,889, including 8,467 active cases.

The infection also claimed 34 lives, including 9 in Bengaluru, taking the state`s death toll to 36,325 and the city's toll to 15,861 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March, 2020.