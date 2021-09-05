Lockdown in Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai makes BIG announcement as COVID-19 third wave fear looms large

Amid the rising fear of COVID-19 third wave, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government will soon issue fresh COVID-19 guidelines in order to curb large-scale events and rallies.

“We are taking all these things seriously, as few such events have taken place, we will once again announce guidelines for such events," CM Bommai said.

It is to be noted that several incidents of events or meetings by political parties attracted huge crowd in the recent past and the violation of COVID-19 protocols during these meeting and rallies has come under intense criticism.

Talking about reopening of schools for classes 1 to 5, CM Bommai said that the government is yet to take a final call on this matter. “No, we have not considered it yet. We will see how things will function with class 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions," in response to a question on reopening school for classes 1-5.

It is to be noted that Karnataka government has already allowed reopening of schools for students from class 9 to 12 since August 23, and class 6, 7 and 8 will reopen from September 6.

CM Bommai made the comments a day after the health department officials sealed the Christian Nursing College located in Bengaluru’s Horamavu. The college was sealed after 34 students tested Covid positive.