Lockdown in Karnataka again? COVID-19 panel clear the air over AY.4.2 variant

With the detection of the new COVID-19 variant AY.4.2, there are reports that the Karnataka government is mulling imposing fresh guidelines. The new variant is under investigation and according to experts, the new variant is from the delta plus variant family of COVID-19.

However, the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has dismissed all these reports claiming the possibility of lockdown in the state.

As per a report by The Indian Express, TAC Chairman Dr M K Sudarshan termed the media reports claiming that TAC has recommended lockdown in the state due to the discovery of the AY 4.2 variant are 'unfounded and unrealistic'. He added that the Karnataka government had recommended a lockdown when the state was reporting around 50,000 new coronavirus cases every day. For the last two days, the single-day tally of the state has been below 350.

Notably, cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been rising in some parts of India. Confirming about the cases of the AY 4.2 variant, Dr Sudarshan said that two cases have been detected in the BBMP (municipal limits of Bengaluru) area and all the contacts of these two patients have recovered from the virus.

Assuring people of the state, he further said that there was 'nothing to panic' as of now and parents 'should not be scared' about sending kids to school by reading such 'baseless' reports.

Meanwhile, as many as 32 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Madikeri, Kodagu in Karnataka. There were a total of 270 students and one teaching staff has also tested positive.

Most students are from 9th to 12 the standard and asymptomatic. Other students have been told to isolate for seven days.